SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The #1 Morningside Mustangs picked up a big 47-12 win over then #17 Midland and one Morningside player on the defensive side of the ball put together a tremendous performance as he earned GPAC Defensive Player of the Week.

Morningside Mustangs senior linebacker Joshua Miller was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week after his team-leading 12 tackles in the Morningside win. The Lincoln, Neb. native also added 2.5 tackles for loss as well as both of Morningside’s sacks in the game.

Up next, the Mustangs will look to pick up another win as they host Hastings College on Saturday, October 8th.