Morningside’s Madison Clayton signs Iowa’s first female NIL sponsorship agreement

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In a historic agreement for student athletes, Silverstar Car Wash announced the first Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) agreement for women’s athletics in Iowa with Madison Clayton. It is also Siouxland’s first NIL agreement. Clayton plays basketball at Morningside College.

“I am thrilled to be part of history with this content agreement with Silverstar,” said Clayton. “I think it’s great to have a local company appreciate the work and effort of Iowa student-athletes. As the first Iowa student-athlete to benefit from this Supreme Court ruling is a special memory I will always have from my time at Morningside.”

“I understand the sacrifices of the many Siouxland athletes that played a role for this historic action today,” added Clayton.

With the agreement, Clayton has created content for the Silverstar brand.

“Madison is representative of the Silverstar brand and we are glad to partner with her,” said Andrea Vetos, Regional Manager for Silverstar. “The amount paid is representative of the historic role that Madison will play in Siouxland and Iowa’s history,” said Vetos.

“Clayton is the first Iowa female athlete to develop a NIL deal, and Silverstar is proud to be a part of this moment in Iowa athletic history,” added Vetos.

The Supreme Court ruled 9-0 in favor of student-athletes this past week in NCAA v. Alston, opening the way for student-athletes to share in the revenue generated by their involvement with athletic programs.