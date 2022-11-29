(SIOUX CITY, IOWA) – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports are proud to announce the following basketball players-of-the-week for contests played November 21-27, 2022. Hauff Mid-America Sports is the presenting sponsor of the 2022-2023 GPAC Players-of-the-Week and Players and Coaches-of-the-Year awards program.

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Basketball Players-of-the-Week

Women – Chloe Lofstrom, Morningside University (Forward)

Chloe Lofstrom of Morningside University is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports women’s basketball player-of-the-week. Lofstrom, a junior from Armstrong, Iowa, recorded her second double-double of the season this week, leading the Mustangs in scoring and rebounds in the team’s 97-93 victory over Doane. Lofstrom had 16 total rebounds, grabbing 11 on defense to go with her 22 points in the contest.

Men – Mason Walters, University of Jamestown (Forward)

Mason Walters of the University of Jamestown is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports men’s basketball player-of-the-week. Walters, a senior from Jamestown, North Dakota, averaged 30.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.7 blocks per game last week as the fifth-ranked Jimmies went 3-0. He had 33 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists as the Jimmies ended Concordia’s 23-game home winning streak. Walters followed that up with 27 points and nine rebounds in UJ’s 73-60 win over West Virginia and 32 points in 27 minutes as Jamestown defeated #15 William Jessup 74-66 at The Show in Kingsport, Tennessee.