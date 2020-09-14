Morningside’s Jurgensmeier, Maitlen claim GPAC weekly player of the week awards

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Morningside College) – Morningside College senior wide receiver Reid Jurgensmeier (Wahoo, Neb.) and senior defensive lineman Seth Maitlen (Creston, Iowa) represented the Mustangs’ football program on the first Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Week announcement Monday, Sept. 14.

Jurgensmeier, the Offensive Player of the Week, went over the 2,500-yard mark in career receiving yards as the Maroon gained a 45-31 decision over Northwestern College Sept. 12. His nine-reception, 189-yard, two-touchdown outing at Elwood Olsen Stadium marked the second-most yards in a game in his career and his third successive and seventh overall 100-yard-plus outing.

Maitlen, the Defensive Player of the Week honoree, was just as impressive. He led the way in tackles (eight) while registering a sack, three tackles for losses, and a fumble recovery. The tackle total was the second-most in a game in his career.