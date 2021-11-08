Morningside’s Jurgensmeier and Carter earn GPAC Offensive and Special Teams Player of the Week honors

SIOUX CITY, IOWA – Senior wide receiver Reid Jurgensmeier (Wahoo, Neb.) and junior placekicker Chase Carter (Knoxville, Iowa) represented Morningside University’s football program on the Week 11 Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Week awards, released Monday, Nov. 8.

Jurgensmeier was tabbed Offensive Player of the Week. Carter picked up his third straight Special Teams Player of the Week award.

Jurgensmeier had three touchdown receptions in a 55-49 conference win at then No. 2-ranked Northwestern College, which helped the Mustangs clinch their 11th straight GPAC title. He finished the day with ten catches for 188 yards and came up with big grabs in clutch situations throughout the afternoon. His resume at NWC’s De Valois Stadium was the 10th best single-game receiving total in Mustang history and ran his streak of multiple-reception outings to 43.

Carter ran his streak of consecutive made extra points to 35 and nailed a pair of big field goals from 40-yards-or-more as he scored 13 points to help lead Morningside over Northwestern. His 44-yard make to end the first half tied him for the seventh-longest made field goal in program history.

The complete GPAC football Player of the Week release is available at http://www.gpacsports.com/article/5000.php#.YYljbr1MHs0.