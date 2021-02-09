Morningside’s Imig, BCU’s Slaughter claim GPAC Player of the Week honors

Sioux City, Iowa (GPAC) – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports are proud to announce the following basketball players-of-the-week for contests played February 1-7, 2021. Hauff Mid-America Sports is the presenting sponsor of the 2020-2021 GPAC Players-of-the-Week and Players and Coaches-of-the-Year awards program.

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Basketball Players-of-the-Week

Women – Payton Slaughter, Briar Cliff University (Guard)

Briar Cliff guard Payton Slaughter is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports women’s basketball player-of-the-week. Slaughter, a sophomore from Cherokee, Iowa, posted the GPAC’s first triple double of the season in Wednesday’s win over Hastings with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. It was just the fifth women’s triple double in the NAIA this season. She also had a strong day Saturday with 14 points and four assists and was 4-of-5 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

Men – Zach Imig, Morningside College (Guard)

Zach Imig of Morningside is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports men’s basketball player-of-the-week. Imig, a senior from Gretna, Nebraska, just missed a pair of triple-doubles on the week. In the Mustangs first win over Dakota Wesleyan in the Corn Palace since 2014 he finished with 13 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. He got even closer while notching a double-double during a win against Doane, scoring 22 points and grabbing eight rebounds while dishing out 10 assists. On the week he shot 58.3 percent from field.