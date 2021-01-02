Morningside’s Imig and Brown continuing Mustangs’ strong senior legacy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – in 2018, the Morningside Mustangs men’s basketball team had no seniors on it’s team. Since then, they’ve made up for it.

After graduating a senior class of six players last year, a year that many expected the Mustangs to be the favorite for the NAIA national championship, prior to the tournament being cancelled due to COVID-19. This year two of last year’s biggest spark plugs, have now become the team’s biggest leaders in their own senior season: guard Zach Imig, and post Trey Brown.

Both were voted team captains, and it was mostly because they were prepared to do what they had done for them before their final seasons: be a mentor.

For Morningside to continue it’s run near the top of the NAIA ranks, which is maybe harder than ever now, with the NAIA merging both DI and DII basketball for both men and women, seniors handing down program standards, is key. That’s where head coach Jim Sykes has appreciated his two captains the most. And with Morningside sitting at #8 in the nation, and number two in the GPAC standings, the hope for Sykes now that those lessons his two seniors are teaching the younger players, will help for a late season push, and hopeful deep national tournament run.