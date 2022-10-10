SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Following an unforgettable first half from Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck on Homecoming weekend, it was really a no-brainer who’d take home NAIA Offensive Player of the Week awards.

The fifth-year senior’s day would be one for the record books, going 26 for 36 with 454 passing yards and eight touchdown passes in the first half of Morningside’s 70-17 win over Hastings. Dolincheck also etched his name in history as the program’s new single-game passing touchdowns leader, eclipsing a 14-year record held by Ian Gilworth.

Up next for Dolincheck and the top-ranked Mustangs, they’ll travel to Jamestown on Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.