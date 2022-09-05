SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports are proud to announce the following football players-of-the-week for games played the week of August 29 – September 4, 2020. Hauff Mid-America Sports is the presenting sponsor of the 2022-23 GPAC Players-of-the-Week and Players and Coaches-of-the-Year awards program.



Hauff Mid-America Sports/ Football Players-of-the-Week

Offense – Joe Dolincheck, Quarterback (Morningside University)

Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Offensive Player-of-the-Week. Dolincheck, a senior from Bellevue, Nebraska, went 27-of-35 in this week’s game with No. 3 Northwestern. He threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. Dolincheck also rushed for 35 yards, with 19 of them coming on third and eight with 1:29 on the clock in the fourth quarter, grabbing a crucial first down that allowed the Mustangs to ride out the clock to secure the win. The top-ranked Mustangs travel to take on No. 21 Dordt in Sioux Center, Iowa, on September 10. Kick off will be at 6 pm.

Defense – Isaac Pingel, Linebacker (Morningside University)

Morningside linebacker Isaac Pingel is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Defensive Player-of-the-Week. Pingel, a junior, from Spencer, Iowa, led Morningside’s defense in tackles in the week-one matchup against third-ranked Northwestern, recording 11 total tackles. He had three tackles for a loss including two sacks, one of which resulted in a safety that would give the Mustangs a lead that they wouldn’t give up for the remainder of the game. The top-ranked Mustangs travel to take on No. 21 Dordt in Sioux Center, Iowa, on September 10. Kick off will be at 6 pm.

Special Teams – Kelen Meyer, Kicker/Punter (Doane University)

Kelen Meyer of Doane University is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Special Teams Player-of-the-Week. Meyer, a freshman, from Ord, Nebraska, tied the school record with four field goals made on Saturday night as he accounted for all the Tiger points in Doane’s win over Concordia. He was 4-for-5 in the game, with his only miss going wide left on a 50-yard attempt. Meyer converted on attempts of 21, 39, 45, and a game-winning 47-yard field goal with 1:21 to play. His 47-yard field goal was the longest made for Doane since the 2018 season opener and the last time Doane had two made field goals in a game over 40 yards was in the 2013 season opener. The Tigers host Midland University in Crete, Nebraska, on September 10. Kick off will be at 1 pm.