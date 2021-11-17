Morningside’s Dolincheck named GPAC Offensive Player of the Year; Ryan Coach of the Year

(Sioux City, Iowa) – The 2021 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Football All-Conference Team has

been selected after a vote of the league coaches.

Joe Dolincheck of Morningside has been named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Offensive Player-of-theYear. Lane Napier of Concordia was named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Defensive Player-of-the-Year.

Steve Ryan of Morningside College was named the Hauff Mid-America/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year.

Morningside was the regular season conference champion for 2021 finishing 10-0 in GPAC play.

GPAC Football First Team Offense 2021

Position Name School Class Hometown

QB Joe Dolincheck Morningside SR Bellevue, Neb.

RB Anthony Sims Morningside SR Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

RB Konner McQuillan Northwestern SO Leavenworth, Kan.

RB Tyree Nesmith Hastings SR Baltimore, Md.

WR Cade Moser Northwestern JR Rock Valley, Iowa

WR Reid Jurgensmeier Morningside SR Wahoo, Neb.

WR Michael Storey Northwestern SO Spencer, Iowa

SLOT Levi Jungling Dordt SR Pella, Iowa

TE Garrett Schardt Concordia SR Davenport, Neb.

OL Jason Hahlbeck Morningside SR O’Neill, Neb.

OL Alex Huisman Dordt JR Pella, Iowa

OL Tyler Anderson Morningside SR Ida Grove, Iowa

OL Moses Hicks Midland SO St. Joseph, Mo.

OL Jack Johnson Northwestern SO Blue Springs, Mo.

OL Johnny Robinson III Concordia JR Houston, Texas



GPAC Football First Team Special Teams 2021

Position Name School Class Hometown

K Chase Carter Morningside JR Knoxville, Iowa

P Izaak Myles Jamestown SR Apple Valley, California

KRS Dalton Tremayne Midland SR Ponca, Neb.

PRS Caleb Schweigart Morningside SR Omaha, Neb.



GPAC Football First Team Defense 2021

Position Name School Class Hometown

DL Weston Schultz Morningside SR Mason City, Iowa

DL Brett Moser Northwestern SR Rock Valley, Iowa

DL Ty Barbazon Doane JR Ocala, Fla.

DL Chase Lipsys Midland SR Fremont, Neb.

DL Trevor Havlovic Midland SR Prague, Neb.

LB Tyler Wingert Morningside SR Holstein, Iowa

LB Lane Napier Concordia SR Bruno, Neb.

LB Parker Fryar Northwestern FR Waukee, Iowa

LB Cody Reichelt Dakota Wesleyan SR Mitchell, S.D.

LB Riley Heithoff Doane SR Raymond, Neb.

DB Noah Van’t Hof Northwestern JR Lester, Iowa

DB Lonell Boyd Jr. Morningside JR St. Louis, Mo.

DB Nathan Kabongo Dordt SR Plano, Tex.

DB Jamal Jones Morningside JR Adelanto, Calif.

DB Damond Brown Doane SR Phoenix, Ariz.

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Football Offensive Player-of-the-Year:

Joe Dolincheck (QB), Morningside

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Football Defensive Player-of-the-Year:

Lane Napier (LB), Concordia

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Football Coach-of-the-Year:

Steve Ryan, Morningside



GPAC Football Second Team Offense 2021

Position Name School Class Hometown

QB Tyson Kooima Northwestern SR Hull, Iowa

RB Frazzie Wynn Doane JR Lincoln, Neb.

RB Josh Bush Dordt FR Mariette, Ga.

RB Anthony Trojahn Dordt JR Berthoud, Colo.

WR Kenneth Carr III Midland SR Riverside, Calif.

WR Aaron Okoro Briar Cliff FR Bellflower, Calif.

WR Zach Norton Morningisde SO Sioux Falls, S.D.

SLOT Dalton Tremayne Midland SR Ponca, Neb.

TE Sione Tuifua Morningside SR Barrow, Alaska

OL TJ Benton Dakota Wesleyan JR Spokane, Wash.

OL Hunter Behrens Morningside SR Manning, Iowa

OL Walter Black Dordt JR Guntersville, Ala.

OL Greg Will Northwestern SO Spirit Lake, Iowa

OL Aidan Mendoza Doane SR Littleton, Colo.

OL Mitch Van Regenmorter Dordt SR Maurice, Iowa

GPAC Football Second Team Special Teams 2021

Position Name School Class Hometown

K Jared Quinonez Midland SO Tijuana, Mexico

P Jaden Snyder Northwestern JR Larchwood, Iowa

KRS Kole Telford Northwestern FR Rock Rapids, Iowa

PRS Dalton Tremayne Midland SR Ponca, Neb.

GPAC Football Second Team Defense 2021

Position Name School Class Hometown

DL Jessup Leakey Dordt JR Blue Springs, Mo.

DL Carter Anderson Morningside SR Blair, Neb.

DL Dominick Warmbein Dakota Wesleyan SR Sioux Falls, SD

DL Jessen Reinking Northwestern SO Kingsley, Iowa

DL Dom Barrett Morningside SR Baltimore, Md.

LB Caydren Cox Concordia SR Beloit, Kan.

LB Jalen Portis Morningside JR St. Louis, Mo.

LB Brayton Van Kekerix Dordt JR Rock Valley, Iowa

LB Mason Krause Doane SR Lyndon, Kan.

LB Travis Voight Midland SR Petaluma, Calif.

DB Peyton Mitchell Concordia SR Waverly, Kan.

DB Jordan Olson Jamestown JR Prior Lake, Minn.

DB Koby Brandenburg Hastings JR Central City, Neb.

DB Dylan Capps Mount Marty JR Discovery Bay, Calif.

DB Jaden Snyder Northwestern JR Larchwood, Iowa

Honorable Mention

Briar Cliff – MJ Montgomery (DL), Tim Brown (Slot)

Concordia – Payton Stevens (DL), Jorge Ochoa (LB)

Dakota Wesleyan – Daniel Libolt (PRS), Sam Kretschmar (LB)

Doane – Donte Wiggins III (DB), Joaquim Robinson (DL)

Dordt – Abe Stoesz (DB), Nathan Kabongo (PRS)

Hastings – Tyler Pawloski (LB), Tydus Clay (LB)

Midland – Callan Phillips (OL), Christian Harmon (DB), Charles Barnes III (LB)

Morningside – Caleb Schweigart (Slot), Mason Williams (OL), Michael Payne (KRS), Colton Irlbeck (P), Drew

Bessey (DB), Austin Johnson (WR)

Mount Marty – Jonah Miyazawa (WR), Kiko Nunez (OL), Jonathon Cardoza-Chicas (P)

Northwestern – Blake Anderson (TE), Eli Stader (K), Blake Fryar (QB)

Jamestown – Cade Torgerson (QB)