Morningside’s Dolincheck goes off to send Mustangs to fifth straight national semifinals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On a cool, breezy day at Elwood Olsen Stadium, the #2 Morningside Mustangs football team never slowed down in their quest to get back to the NAIA national championship game.

The Mustangs dominated #10 Kansas Wesleyan from the opening kick in their 58-21 victory. Morningside went up 21-0 after one quarter, with Austin Johnson catching a pair of scores. And by halftime it was 38-7. Kansas Wesleyan managed to put a pair of touchdowns on the board late in the third and again in the fourth, but their defense had no answers for Mustangs senior quarterback Joe Dolincheck, who finished 31-45 for 417 yards and five touchdowns, without being sacked once. Johnston led all receivers with seven receptions for 153 yards and those two scores, while Matt Strecker and Ryan Cole split 30 carries for 124 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns in place of the injured Anthony Sims.

On the other side of the ball Morningside sacked KWU quarterback Isaiah Randalle four times for 65 yards, and forced three fumbles, recovering two of them.

The NAIA will release the semifinal pairings on Sunday, November 28.