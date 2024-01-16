SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Bevo Francis Award goes to the player who put together the finest overall season within small college basketball, with three local GPAC players appearing on the watchlist.

Morningside has a pair of players on the list in Ely Doble and Joey Skoff. Doble is back on the list after earning a spot last season, averaging over 22 points per game while Skoff is averaging 21.8 points per game and exceeding 55 percent from the field.

For the Red Raiders, Alex Van Kalsbeek represents Northwestern. The Orange City native leads the team in scoring at 20.8 points per game, headlined by his single-game program record 52 points against Midland on January 15th.