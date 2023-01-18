SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Morningside Mustangs junior center Ely Doble was named to the Bevo Francis Award Watchlist. The award is given to the player who has had the finest overall season within small college basketball.

This season, Doble is among the team leaders in many statistical categories. The center is averaging over 17 points per game while making a team-best 56% of his field goals. The Gretna, Neb. native has recorded double-digit points in the last 13 games, highlighted by two double-doubles in the last three games.

But for Doble and Morningside head coach Trent Miller, the honor represents much more than Doble’s performance on the court.

“At first, I was like, it’s truly an honor and then I was thinking that it’s all about my teammates and the coaches who put trust in me each and every day when we come to work. They push me and that’s how I’m able to do what I do on the court and it starts behind the scenes. Nobody comes to practice. Nobody sees what we do in here and that’s just credit to all of my teammates who put me in that position to be successful,” Doble said.

“It’s a credit to Ely and the work that he’s done. Love the improvement we’ve seen from him every season and we don’t have a guy that works harder in our locker room. So, we love it,” Miller emphasized.

The Bevo Francis Award Watchlist will be trimmed down on February 15th, with the award winner revealed on April 3rd.