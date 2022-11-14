SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Morningside running back Ryan Cole was named GPAC Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 216 yards and four touchdowns in the top-ranked Mustangs’ victory over Concordia. The sophomore also reeled in four passes for 90 yards and another score.

Northwestern defensive back Noah Van’t Hof earned Defensive Player of the Week after recording an interception as well as a fumble recovery for a touchdown in Northwestern’s win over Hastings. The former West Lyon product also recorded four tackles and one tackle for loss.

Morningside kicker Chase Carter went 7-for-7 on PAT’s and made a career-long 45-yard field goal on his way to Special Teams Player of the Week.