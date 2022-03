SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – It’s one thing to get a win on the mound during your first home start. But Morningside freshman pitcher Grace Buffington elevated it to a whole new level Saturday afternoon, twirling seven strong innings with 3 strikeouts en route to a 6-0 game 2 win and a perfect game performance for the Gretna, Nebraska native.

DOUBLEHEADER SCORES

Jamestown – 4, #24 Morningside – 1 (Game 1)

#24 Morningside – 6, Jamestown – 0 (Game 2)