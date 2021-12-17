DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA (KCAU) – On the eve of gameday, Morningside got to visit the home of Duke basketball, Cameron Indoor Stadium, a bucket list item for every college basketball fan.

It’s a place where some of basketball’s brightest stars began their path towards greatness, and there was piece of it around every corner. From iconic moments to championship trophies to national title rings, the Mustangs toured each section of the storied stadium, walking the same halls as those legendary players. Unfortunately, there was no Coach K sighting, but the team was plenty occupied learning about the history of Blue Devil basketball, while taking in the fun of the experience in front of them. And coming from the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center on the Morningside campus to one of the most celebrated arenas in all of sports, it’s an exciting atmosphere for the Mustangs to soak in a mecca, of college basketball.

“It’s really like a stunning feeling, just to walk in and see like… wow all these people just imagining everybody in the seats and playing in there and just going from our little gym in Morningside and just coming to see all the stands and how many people can sit there and just imagining the crowds… it’s just a big feeling,” Morningside freshman wide receiver Michael Payne siad.

“My dad started liking Duke when he was in high school, passed that on to my brother and I,” Morningside senior wide receiver Reid Jurgensmeier said. “There’s Duke basketball on at our house a lot of times during the winter. To be able to come in here to Cameron Indoor Stadium and to see everything I mean that’s something I’ve been watching on TV since I was a little kid and to see that in person is pretty cool.”

The Mustangs had some down time following the tour but shifted back into football mode mid-afternoon for their final practice of the week. In order to preserve energy for game day, this one without pads and not as lengthy as the ones prior, though it’s clear the focus and intent was as high as ever for the 11th-straight GPAC champions. With the biggest game of the season looming, the atmosphere is growing thick with anticipation and head coach Steve Ryan gave a moving pre-title game talks. He discussed the 2-year stretch of the team’s success, the mountains they’ve had to climb in the process, and stories like running back Anthony Sims, who didn’t start for four years but came back a fifth to achieve his goal. It was a touching moment that Ryan says speaks volumes to the resiliency of this group.

“I think that’s a good choice of words in terms of being resilient, in terms of the way they’ve responded in games that’ve been tough and tight, you know they’ve always had that kind of a calm coolness to them to just keep playing,” Morningside head coach Steve Ryan said. “They’re gonna need it one more time.”

“We’re feeling good heading into tomorrow, we don’t wanna get too excited you know because the game’s tomorrow but overall I think practice this week went good,” Morningside senior running back Anthony Sims said. “For me, my days are counting down so I would say it’s a little emotional but at the end of the day I’m ready to go.”