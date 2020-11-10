Morningside wrestling has big expectations for 2020-2021 season

NAIA college wrestling is a month away for the Morningside Mustangs, a group fresh off sending five grapplers to nationals last year, and are looking for more in 2021. On top of the five that made it to nationals, the Mustangs also had a pair of GPAC champions: returning senior Jonah Egli and the now-graduated Jacob Wiley.

As a whole though, they didn’t finish quite where they wanted to. The team was third in the GPAC standings and fourth in the GPAC Conference Championship Tournament. But with three national-qualifying retuners on the squad, the team has big expectations for the 2020-2021 season.

I think at Morningside we’re always here to be GPAC champs and get guys into the national tournament and be all-Americans,” said head coach Jake Stevenson. “We have a strong tradition of making that happen. And last year was the first year in a while we weren’t first or second in the GPAC, and we don’t want to do that again. So we’re here to win the conference and get a lot of all-Americans.”

“This year guys have had a really high energy, a lot of excitement, a lot of focus, and it’s been really exciting,” said Egli, who wrestles at 174. “So many expectations are high heading into the end of the year with nationals and regionals.”