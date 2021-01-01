Morningside women’s high tempo attack leads them to GPAC lead entering the new year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a tough finish to their 2019-20 season, the #14 Morningside Mustangs women’s basketball team enters 2021 as the top team in the GPAC, looking to learn from their past mistakes.

The Mustangs (10-2, 8-1) finished last season as the GPAC tournament runners-up, but were upset in their opening game of the national tournament, which was one of the only games to be played before the NAIA cancelled the remainder. So while, no one won the tourney, Morningside was one of the few teams to end on a loss. That experience has helped motivate many of the returners this year, as they hold one of the nation’s top high tempo offenses.

A big part of why the Mustangs are number seven in the nation in total points scored, is due to their defensive efforts. Morningside is number five in the nation in total steals with 150 though 12 games. Those efforts poking the ball free have led to a lot of open looks from deep as well, as Morningside enters the new year number four in the nation in three pointers made with 116, nearly ten per game.