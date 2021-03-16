Morningside women’s basketball looking to keep the wins coming in the NAIA Tournament

Morningside is currently in the middle of a 21-game winning streak. That’s incredibly impressive, but the team feels like they aren’t done yet. Heading into the Final 16 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, the team is looking to keep their heads level and continue to score points the way they’ve been for the last 21 games.

“If we play our game and play together, we can make it a good run. But we can’t be selfish, and that’s a huge factor on this team: there’s no one individual who wants to take over a game,” said junior forward Sophia Peppers.

“We just want them to relax and play their best, and that’s what’s great about this team: they don’t seem to get too worked up. We had several games where we had our back against the wall, and it looked like we were gonna lose but they fought back and won,” said head coach Jamie Sale. “And they’re just not a team that gets worked up. I thought in the first round, they were relaxed and ready to play. And I feel like even though they’ve had this streak, they feel a bit like an underdog. They just keep battling and playing the best they can.”

“It’s something that we work for the whole season, and especially to do it with these girls. We’re really close this year, and we’ve had a ton of fun playing together,” said senior Sierra Mitchell. “So it’s really special and we’re really excited to play.”

