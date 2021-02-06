Morningside women’s basketball extends win streak to 15 as Mustangs sweep Doane

Morningside College drained nine three-point baskets and shot better than 48 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes to overwhelm visiting Doane University Saturday, Feb. 6.

Head coach Jamie Sale’s Mustangs, improving to 21-2 overall and 19-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, backed up their recent No. 9 ranking on the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ poll. They thrilled a home crowd inside Allee Gymnasium of the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center by scoring 23 of the first 28 points and building a 46-18 halftime lead to help highlight Senior Day 2021 festivities.

Senior guard Tayte Hansen (SR/York, Neb.) (York, Neb.), one of four members of the Mustangs’ Class of 2021, had an afternoon to remember. She went five-of-nine from outside the arc en route to 21 points, which sparked the Maroon’s 15th successive win by an 82-55 count.

As for the men, they reached the 20-win mark for a fifth straight season by defeating the visiting Doane University Tigers 95-71. The win moved the Mustangs’ record to 16-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, which guaranteed them at least a share of the school’s fourth successive regular-season title.

The visitors didn’t make things easier on their hosts, especially over the first 20 minutes. It was not smooth sailing for the Mustangs, however. A late stanza 12-2 Doane run lifted them into a 39-36 lead before the two sides traded baskets to end the half at 41-41.

Mside got into its rhythm on offense in the second half. A 28-5 run in the first eight minutes kicked the door open, and the Mustangs were on their way to a 10th win in their last 11 outings.