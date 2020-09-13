Morningside wins shootout with Northwestern College, 45-31

Joe Dolincheck threw for 364 yards and 3 TDs, while AP Ponder added 122 yards on the ground with 2 TDs as Morningside escaped an early-season scare, beating the Northwestern Red Raiders 45-31.

The Red Raiders put on a great offensive show in this one, QB Tyson Kooima had 447 yards in the air, 114 on the ground, and two total touchdowns to keep his team in it for most of the game. It was tied 31-31 going into the fourth quarter, and that’s when Morningside took control. Touchdowns from Reid Jurgensmeier and Anthony Sims sealed the deal for the Mustangs to move them to 1-0.