SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The top-seeded Morningside Mustangs took on crosstown rival and upset-minded Briar Cliff Chargers at Elwood Olsen Stadium in this year’s edition of the Battle for the Saddle.

Morningside would put up the first score of the game with a field goal, but Briar Cliff would respond with a Luke Davies passing touchdown to Spencer George.

On the ensuing drive, Ryan Cole would score a rushing touchdown to give as the Mustangs jumped back out in front, but the Chargers would not go away easily as Briar Cliff’s Damarreon Nelson would reel in a 76-yard touchdown reception.

Cole would score two more times before halftime to give Morningside a 31-20 lead after two quarters of play. The Mustangs would outscore the Chargers 28-3 in the second half as Morningside kept the saddle and picked up the 59-23 win.