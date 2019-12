GRAMBLING, La. (KCAU) – Morningside did what they do best: win. The Mustangs took down the Marian Knights 40-38 in Grambling, Louisiana!

Joey Dolincheck threw 5 TDs but it was the defense coming through on a huge fourth-down, 4th quarter stop to give the Mustangs the ball back with only a few minutes left. Then Bo Els ran it in on a jet sweep to put the game on ice and secure the second-straight national championship for Morningside.