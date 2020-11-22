Morningside wins 10th straight GPAC football title after win over Hastings

(Courtesy Morningside Athletics)

At the end of play Saturday, Nov. 21, for head coach Steve Ryan, his staff, and the 2021 Mustangs the only fact that mattered was a 10th successive Great Plains Athletic Conference championship. The Mustangs rounded it out just as they’ve played throughout: with dominance.

Facing off against Hastings in their final regular-season tilt of 2020, Morningside thrilled its Senior Day crowd inside Elwood Olsen Stadium to the tune of 57 points and 589 yards of total offense, while the defense registered a shutout of the visiting Hastings College Broncos, limiting them to 193 yards of offense. It was a steady dose of the usual suspects for the O, as junior quarterback Joe Dolincheck (JR/Bellevue, Neb.) (Bellevue, Neb.) ripped off his 22nd straight multiple touchdown outing, throwing for five; senior running back Arnijae “AP” Ponder (Omaha, Neb.) made some personal career history becoming the 11th rusher in National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ history to reach 5000 yards on the ground, as he carried the ball six times for 71 yards and scored twice; and senior wide receiver Reid Jurgensmeier (SR/Wahoo, Neb.) (Wahoo, Neb.) hit four figures in reception yardage for the second straight season and also ran his string of 100-yard-plus outings to 10 in a row hauling in four catches for 121 yards and two scores but he was just part of the receiving corps story as 13 different Maroon-clad players had catches.