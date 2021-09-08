Morningside volleyball wins five set thriller against Briar Cliff for first GPAC win

Morningside (8-7, 1-2) defeats Briar Cliff (4-6, 0-2) on Wednesday at the Newman Flanagan Center for the Mustangs first GPAC win. The Mustangs jumped out to a two-set lead after a 27-25 win in the first, followed by a 25-22 win in set two. Briar Cliff stormed back with a 25-18 win in set three, and a 26-24 nail-biter in the fourth, but ran out of steam as the Mustangs dominated the start of the fifth en route to a 15-8 win to seal it.

