SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Morningside Mustangs women’s volleyball team was selected to finish ninth in the GPAC Preseason Poll, with head coach Jessica Squier and company looking to outperform their prediction.

Morningside picked up five GPAC wins on its way to an 11-20 season in 2022. It was a tale of two teams for the Mustangs. At home, Morningside went 6-4 while they were 5-16 away from Allee Gymnasium.

This year’s team returns plenty of experience as the Mustangs only had one senior appear in the rotation, and it’s that connectivity that Morningside believes could be the difference-maker.

“We do a really good job of connecting with each other. The girls do a good job of taking care of each other. I think that their commitment into the team is one of our biggest strengths, that’s never a question in my mind. They always come in ready to work, ready to have great effort, and it’s continuously going to help our culture in that sense. The last couple years that was big for my assistants and I making sure culturally we were set so that we’re attracting the right recruits,” Squier said.

Morningside’s first match is Aug. 17th in California against Hope International.