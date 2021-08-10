Morningside volleyball seeing the excitement in year two under Squiers

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) — 2020 was a heck of a year to take over as a new head coach.

That’s what Morningside women’s volleyball head coach Jessica Squiers faced after taking over the Mustangs program in February of 2020. Shortly after her hire was announced, however, the Covid-19 restrictions went into place, meaning Jessica couldn’t have the normal contact she would with her players.

“Last year I think I met with the girls twice for 15 minutes since I was hired in February, and then I didn’t see them until August,” said Squiers. “So already things are a lot smoother than last year just because of the lack of Covid issues. When we had to wear masks it was very difficult to gauge whether or not they were engaged or whether or not they could understand fully what we were putting out in front of them. So just even watching each other’s facial expressions and stuff like that so it’s helped tremendously not to have to wear the masks.”

And her issues with not being able to read her team were also shared by her players.

It’s nice to see her facial expressions,” laughed Mustangs senior Lindi Pojar. “I know that’s kind of weird, but going a whole five months with a mask on, it’s kind of hard to read somebody. Being able to see her subtle ways of recognizing when we make good plays and things like that. It’s just little things like that that really helped us.”

Morningside opens their season at the KCAC Fall Fling versus Friends University on August 20th.