Morningside volleyball hoping to turn the corner after rough start

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – It hasn’t been the start first-year head coach Jessica Squier was hoping for.

The Morningside volleyball team is off to a 2-5 start, 1-3 in GPAC play, in 2020. Through seven games in 2019, the Mustangs were 6-1, and the team still has plenty of girls from that squad. The big issue, according to Squier, boils down to mental preparation. The team hasn’t quite clicked in terms of their preparation, but expects that as they work on what they can control, mainly practice, that they’ll be able bounce back for a successful season soon.

It’s worth noting, with an unconventional offseason, teams weren’t able to have the typical team workouts that they normally would to work out some of these early season kinks. And while every team could say that, Morningside hopes that their preseason rust shakes off soon, as they hope to make another run in the national tournament this spring.