SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Morningside Mustangs celebrated Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, honoring Sergeant Bluff native Lolo Edlund.

The seven-year-old was diagnosed with Acute lymphoblastic leukemia on May 12th, 2021. Eight hundred eighteen days later, she completed her treatment at the Children’s Hospital and Clinics of Omaha.

Lolo was honored with the ceremonial first serve as a part of the Mustangs’ festivities. Morningside would win the match 3-1.