Morningside volleyball downs Briar Cliff in cross town match

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – It might be a slump-buster for the Morningside Mustangs, and they’ll certainly take it.

Morningside entered Wednesday night’s contest with Briar Cliff on a two game losing streak, having only two wins on the year, and one of those coming three weeks prior to the Chargers. Early in the first set it was the home team taking control, as Briar Cliff was the first to double digits. After some time, however, Morningside got cooking, and never looked back. The Mustangs controlled much of the rest of the first set, then the following two for a win in straight sets.