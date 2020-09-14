Morningside updates COVID-19 fan protocols for games

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Morningside College) – Morningside College President John Reynders has announced updated fan protocols for Morningside College athletic events.

* Morningside will increase gate attendants and off-duty officers patrolling crowds at athletic events.

ANY individual attending ANY athletic event who does not follow face covering requirements and/or who is found with outside beverages will be warned once before being removed by security.

Gate entrances for football games at Elwood Olsen Stadium will be reduced to the north (concession stand) and east entrances.

Football games in Elwood Olsen Stadium will be limited to ticketed friends and family of athletes (football, cheer, and dance) and band musicians, students or employees with a Morningside ID, and President’s Society and W.S. Lewis Society members. As a result of this change, admission will no longer be charged for football. Details about how visiting fans and friends and families of Morningside athletes and musicians can secure tickets will be forthcoming. Should issues persist, games going forward will be limited to only friends, family, and essential personnel.

The changes come as part of Morningside’s ongoing commitment to keeping the health and safety of the campus community at the center of its decision-making. The College acknowledged that up until Saturday, there had been little resistance to COVID-19 policies. However, concerns raised by students and fans that many in attendance at Saturday’s game were not following guidelines prompted College officials to examine and modify its guidelines.

The statement continued by saying “Morningside extends its appreciation to our students, fans, and all those who have complied with guidelines. We want to stress that adhering to them on campus is the best way to ensure we will be able to continue with in-person learning, athletics, and activities. Please follow face covering guidelines and take care to wear face coverings correctly. Be mindful of physical distancing. Practice good hygiene. Stay home when you are not feeling well or are sick.”