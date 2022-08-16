SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Morningside Mustangs held its Fall Sports Media Day, giving a preview of each team before the season starts. Most notably, the defending NAIA National Champion Morningside football team.

Last season, Morningside sported an unblemished 14-0 record on their way to the program’s third national title in the last four years. This year, the bar is set high once again as the team was selected first in the GPAC Preseason Poll as well as the NAIA Preseason Poll.

Back under center for the Mustangs is Joe Dolincheck, who was the NAIA Football National Player of the Year last season. The senior threw for over 4,700 yards and totaled 44 touchdowns last season. But, the Mustangs know that they need to stay hungry despite their previous success.

“People always ask about last year’s team. But, I think that Coach Ryan does a good job on focusing on this is a new team. So, you lose key players like Reid Jurgensmeier and some defensive players on the d-line. SO, you just got to focus in and rely on the people you’ve got out there this year because you can’t focus on people that were stars last year. So, I think we kind of have our new identity and that comes along with the stay hungry because we do have an experienced group,” Dolincheck said.

Morningside will have an early test in its season opener as they will be playing in a rematch of last year’s NAIA semifinals as they host third-seeded Northwestern on September 3rd at 7pm.