SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Morningside University announced Monday they have a new addition to their athletics department.

According to a release, Morningside has added women’s wrestling to their athletics program with the first season of competition slated for the 2023-24 season.

“We are excited to add women’s wrestling as the 13th women’s sport to our athletic department,” Athletic Director Jim Sykes said. “Women’s wrestling is one of the fastest-growing sports in the region, and we are excited to give high school athletes an opportunity to compete at the next level.”

The university has also announced Jordan Cliff of Montana as the first head coach of women’s wrestling. Cliff previously started a wrestling program and taught at the school district in Roundup, Montana.

“We want to welcome Jordan to our athletic department and to the Morningside family,” Sykes said. “Jordan’s experience building up the Roundup High School wrestling program was something we valued, and we can’t wait to see what he builds here.”