KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fresh off capturing their third NAIA Football National Championship in four years, Morningside (Iowa) takes all 18 first-place votes in the postseason edition of the NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 Poll. Runner-up Grand View (Iowa) is second and the previous number one team Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) slots in third after being upset in the semifinals. Northwestern (Iowa) stays in fourth place while Marian (Ind.) crashes the Top Five.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

RANK LAST SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 2 Morningside (Iowa) [18] 14-0 418 2 3 Grand View (Iowa) 14-1 402 3 1 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 12-1 382 4 4 Northwestern (Iowa) 12-2 374 5 7 Marian (Ind.) 9-3 347 6 8 Concordia (Mich.) 9-2 340 7 11 Keiser (Fla.) 9-3 306 8 9 Southwestern (Kan.) 9-2 293 9 6 Reinhardt (Ga.) 9-3 289 10 10 Kansas Wesleyan 10-2 282 11 14 Ottawa (Ariz.) 8-2 229 12 12 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 7-4 226 13 13 Baker (Kan.) 9-2 213 14 16 Central Methodist (Mo.) 9-3 206 15 17 Dickinson State (N.D.) 8-3 191 16 15 Georgetown (Ky.) 8-2 184 17 5 Indiana Wesleyan 7-3 168 18 19 Montana Western 8-4 167 19 17 Bethel (Kan.) 9-2 147 20 20 Arizona Christian 8-2 107 21 21 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 7-3 100 22 22 Culver-Stockton (Mo.) 8-3 84 23 23 Dordt (Iowa) 7-3 53 24 24 Faulkner (Ala.) 8-2 51 25 25 College of Idaho 7-3 33

Receiving Votes: Valley City State (N.D.) 22; St. Francis (Ill.) 9; Texas Wesleyan 4; SAGU (Texas) 3; Southeastern (Fla.) 3