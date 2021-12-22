KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fresh off capturing their third NAIA Football National Championship in four years, Morningside (Iowa) takes all 18 first-place votes in the postseason edition of the NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 Poll. Runner-up Grand View (Iowa) is second and the previous number one team Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) slots in third after being upset in the semifinals. Northwestern (Iowa) stays in fourth place while Marian (Ind.) crashes the Top Five.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
  • Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
RANKLASTSCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]RECORDFINAL POINTS
12Morningside (Iowa) [18]14-0418
23Grand View (Iowa)14-1402
31Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)12-1382
44Northwestern (Iowa)12-2374
57Marian (Ind.)9-3347
68Concordia (Mich.)9-2340
711Keiser (Fla.)9-3306
89Southwestern (Kan.)9-2293
96Reinhardt (Ga.)9-3289
1010Kansas Wesleyan10-2282
1114Ottawa (Ariz.)8-2229
1212Saint Xavier (Ill.)7-4226
1313Baker (Kan.)9-2213
1416Central Methodist (Mo.)9-3206
1517Dickinson State (N.D.)8-3191
1615Georgetown (Ky.)8-2184
175Indiana Wesleyan7-3168
1819Montana Western8-4167
1917Bethel (Kan.)9-2147
2020Arizona Christian8-2107
2121Rocky Mountain (Mont.)7-3100
2222Culver-Stockton (Mo.)8-384
2323Dordt (Iowa)7-353
2424Faulkner (Ala.)8-251
2525College of Idaho7-333

Receiving Votes: Valley City State (N.D.) 22; St. Francis (Ill.) 9; Texas Wesleyan 4; SAGU (Texas) 3; Southeastern (Fla.) 3