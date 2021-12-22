KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fresh off capturing their third NAIA Football National Championship in four years, Morningside (Iowa) takes all 18 first-place votes in the postseason edition of the NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 Poll. Runner-up Grand View (Iowa) is second and the previous number one team Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) slots in third after being upset in the semifinals. Northwestern (Iowa) stays in fourth place while Marian (Ind.) crashes the Top Five.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
- Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
|RANK
|LAST
|SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|2
|Morningside (Iowa) [18]
|14-0
|418
|2
|3
|Grand View (Iowa)
|14-1
|402
|3
|1
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|12-1
|382
|4
|4
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|12-2
|374
|5
|7
|Marian (Ind.)
|9-3
|347
|6
|8
|Concordia (Mich.)
|9-2
|340
|7
|11
|Keiser (Fla.)
|9-3
|306
|8
|9
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|9-2
|293
|9
|6
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|9-3
|289
|10
|10
|Kansas Wesleyan
|10-2
|282
|11
|14
|Ottawa (Ariz.)
|8-2
|229
|12
|12
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|7-4
|226
|13
|13
|Baker (Kan.)
|9-2
|213
|14
|16
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|9-3
|206
|15
|17
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|8-3
|191
|16
|15
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|8-2
|184
|17
|5
|Indiana Wesleyan
|7-3
|168
|18
|19
|Montana Western
|8-4
|167
|19
|17
|Bethel (Kan.)
|9-2
|147
|20
|20
|Arizona Christian
|8-2
|107
|21
|21
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|7-3
|100
|22
|22
|Culver-Stockton (Mo.)
|8-3
|84
|23
|23
|Dordt (Iowa)
|7-3
|53
|24
|24
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|8-2
|51
|25
|25
|College of Idaho
|7-3
|33
Receiving Votes: Valley City State (N.D.) 22; St. Francis (Ill.) 9; Texas Wesleyan 4; SAGU (Texas) 3; Southeastern (Fla.) 3