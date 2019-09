VERMILLION, S.D.—Montana senior quarterback Dalton Sneed passed for a career-high 430 yards and three touchdowns to lead the 25th-ranked Grizzlies to a 31-17 win against South Dakota Saturday inside the DakotaDome in the season opener for both teams.

It marked the first loss by the Coyotes in a home opener since 2002, ending a streak of 16 consecutive games, which was tied for sixth in the FCS entering the season. South Dakota started its season at home for the first time since 2013.