Morningside sweeps men’s and women’s GPAC basketball preseason polls

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Morningside totaled 96 points and is the preseason coaches’ selection to win the 2021-22 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Championship.  The Mustangs tallied six place votes. Jamestown, with 95 points and the five first place votes, is picked second.  Concordia was third in the balloting with 79 points. Northwestern and Dakota Wesleyan round out the top five respectively.

Morningside won the regular season championship last year in the GPAC with a record of 21-6 overall and 16-5 in conference play. Northwestern claimed the tournament title.  Four teams in the GPAC finished ranked or receiving votes in last years NAIA rankings; Morningside at 12, Northwestern at 23, Jamestown and Dakota Wesleyan receiving votes.

Points were awarded on a 10-1 basis and coaches could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2021-22 GPAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll:

Place    School                                       Points     First Place Votes

1             MORNINGSIDE                        96            6

2             JAMESTOWN                           95            5

3             CONCORDIA                            79           

4             NORTHWESTERN                   74           

5             DAKOTA WESLEYAN             66           

6             BRIAR CLIFF                            54           

7             DORDT                                      44           

8             MIDLAND                                  33           

9             DOANE                                      28           

10          MOUNT MARTY                       23           

11          HASTINGS                                13           

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Morningside University totaled 121 points in the preseason coaches’ poll and is picked to win the 2021-22 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball Championship.  The Mustangs tallied 11 of the possible 12 first place votes while Concordia was picked second with 110 points and 1 first place vote.  Dordt was tabbed third with 90 points. Northwestern and Briar Cliff round out the top five respectively

Last year Morningside won the regular season and tournament titles in the GPAC.  The Mustangs along with Concordia advance to the NAIA Championship final site. Three teams from the GPAC were ranked in the final NAIA poll last season; Morningside at 7, Concordia at 17 and Northwestern receiving votes.

Points were awarded on an 11-1 basis and coaches’ could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2021-22 GPAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Place    School                                       Points     First Place Votes

1             MORNINGSIDE                        121            11

2            CONCORDIA                        110           5

3             DORDT                            79           

4             NORTHWESTERN                    74           

5             BRIAR CLIFF             66           

6             JAMESTOWN                            54           

7             DAKOTA WESLEYAN                  44           

8             MIDLAND                                  33           

9            HASTINGS                                   28           

10t          COLLEGE OF SAINT MARY         23           

10t          DOANE                            13           

12 MOUNT MARTY 19

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories