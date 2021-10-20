Morningside sweeps men’s and women’s GPAC basketball preseason polls

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Morningside totaled 96 points and is the preseason coaches’ selection to win the 2021-22 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Championship. The Mustangs tallied six place votes. Jamestown, with 95 points and the five first place votes, is picked second. Concordia was third in the balloting with 79 points. Northwestern and Dakota Wesleyan round out the top five respectively.

Morningside won the regular season championship last year in the GPAC with a record of 21-6 overall and 16-5 in conference play. Northwestern claimed the tournament title. Four teams in the GPAC finished ranked or receiving votes in last years NAIA rankings; Morningside at 12, Northwestern at 23, Jamestown and Dakota Wesleyan receiving votes.

Points were awarded on a 10-1 basis and coaches could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2021-22 GPAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll:

Place School Points First Place Votes

1 MORNINGSIDE 96 6

2 JAMESTOWN 95 5

3 CONCORDIA 79

4 NORTHWESTERN 74

5 DAKOTA WESLEYAN 66

6 BRIAR CLIFF 54

7 DORDT 44

8 MIDLAND 33

9 DOANE 28

10 MOUNT MARTY 23

11 HASTINGS 13

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Morningside University totaled 121 points in the preseason coaches’ poll and is picked to win the 2021-22 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball Championship. The Mustangs tallied 11 of the possible 12 first place votes while Concordia was picked second with 110 points and 1 first place vote. Dordt was tabbed third with 90 points. Northwestern and Briar Cliff round out the top five respectively

Last year Morningside won the regular season and tournament titles in the GPAC. The Mustangs along with Concordia advance to the NAIA Championship final site. Three teams from the GPAC were ranked in the final NAIA poll last season; Morningside at 7, Concordia at 17 and Northwestern receiving votes.

Points were awarded on an 11-1 basis and coaches’ could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2021-22 GPAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Place School Points First Place Votes

1 MORNINGSIDE 121 11

2 CONCORDIA 110 5

3 DORDT 79

4 NORTHWESTERN 74

5 BRIAR CLIFF 66

6 JAMESTOWN 54

7 DAKOTA WESLEYAN 44

8 MIDLAND 33

9 HASTINGS 28

10t COLLEGE OF SAINT MARY 23

10t DOANE 13

12 MOUNT MARTY 19