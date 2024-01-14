SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here’s a look at our local highlights and scores from Morningside’s GPAC Basketball doubleheader against Doane.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Morningside 75, Doane 61
MEN’S BASKETBALL
#17 Morningside 99, Doane 75
