Morningside sweeps Dakota Wesleyan in GPAC Doubleheader

Men:

NAIA Division II top-ranked Morningside College likes to turn to a balanced attack when possible. Saturday, Jan. 4, was no different.

Head coach Jim Sykes’ team put four in scoring double figures and bounced back from a slow start to overcome visiting and NAIA D2 No. 7-ranked Dakota Wesleyan University 74-60. Junior guard Zach Imig (JR/Gretna, NE ) (Gretna, Neb.) continued his best Swiss army knife impersonation, tallying 15 points, grabbing six rebounds, picking off five steals, dishing out two assists and blocking a shot. He led the points column along with senior guard Alex Borchers (SR/South Sioux City, NE ) (South Sioux City, Neb.) who finished with 15, too, which included a key five-of-six effort at the charity stripe to add to three assists and three boards. Senior center Tyler Borchers (SR/Le Mars, IA ) (LeMars, Iowa), who was relatively quiet early on, did hit double figures again with 10 points, due to a five-of-seven second-half field goal shooting line. Senior forward Ben Hoskins (SR/Wayne, NE ) topped the bench with 11 points, including a perfect three-for-three late afternoon/early evening, to go along with six rebounds. Junior center Trey Brown (JR/Gretna, NE ) (Gretna, Neb.) added another strong stat line for the bench with eight points and four rebounds.

Early on, it looked as if the Tigers might make things less than memorable for their hosts in front of a near-capacity crowd inside Allee Gymnasium and the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center. DWU scored 12 of the first 15 points for a nine-point margin over the opening four minutes. Morningside, moving to 16-0 overall and 9-0 in the conference and increasing their loop lead to two and a half games, took off on a 19-0 run from that point and didn’t look back, as DWU closed to within as little as three but couldn’t get over the hump.

Women:

Morningside College took advantage of 31 turnovers by visiting Dakota Wesleyan University, registering 41 points in the process which led to an 84-62 Great Plains Athletic Conference win Saturday, Jan. 4.

The Tigers ranked No. 14 on the current National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Division II poll, got off to a fast start on the hosts’ Allee Gymnasium floor inside the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center. DWU led 14-7 late in the opening frame, but head coach Jamie Sale’s squad proved resilient answering with a 14-3 run of their own for a 21-17 lead early in the second stanza that they wouldn’t surrender. No. 7-ranked Mside, moving to 13-4 overall and 8-2 in the conference to keep a firm hold on third place in the league, continued its surge in the second half, out-scoring their guests 46-26 over the final 20 minutes.

A starting trio featuring junior Sierra Mitchell (JR/Pleasant Hill, IA) (Pleasant Hill, Iowa), senior forward/center Sydney Hupp (SR/O’Neill, NE) (O’Neill, Neb.) and sophomore forward Sophia Peppers (SO/Exira, IA) (Exira, Iowa) guided the victory. Mitchell drained six three-pointers in 10 attempts as part of a 24-point, four-assist afternoon; Hupp turned in another efficient outing with 18 points, five rebounds and five steals to add to a blocked shot; and Peppers had an impressive line, too, with 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals along with one blocked shot. The duo of junior guard Faith Meyer (JR/Pomeroy, IA ) (Pomeroy, Iowa) and sophomore forward Taylor Rodenburgh (SO/Hawarden, IA) (Hawarden, Iowa) highlighted the bench’s day, as Meyer scored eight points, hitting two three-pointers in the process, dished out two assists and picked up three steals; and Rodenburgh wound up with six points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal.