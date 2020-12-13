Morningside sweeps basketball doubleheader against Concordia (NE)

(Courtesy Morningside Athletics)

The Morningside women’s team had rebounds come their way in a key Great Plains Athletic Conference battle Saturday, Dec. 12. Due to the trio of junior forwards Sophia Peppers, and Taylor Rodenburgh, and sophomore guard McKenna Sims, they out-glassed the visiting Concordia University Bulldogs 36-27. With that stat in tow, the Maroon managed to rebound from a tough last-second loss to crosstown league rival Briar Cliff University on Dec. 9 by rolling past the four-time defending league victors 86-67 in front of a happy home crowd at Allee Gymnasium and the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center.

Statistically, the beat continued for Peppers, MSide’s standout inside-out player put up her fifth straight 20-point-plus game. Guiding three Mustangs in double figures, the reigning conference Player of the Week went nine-of-13 from the field (69.2 percent clip, was a perfect five-for-five at the free-throw line, and canned one of two three-point attempts for a 24-point outing. That effort coupled with senior guard Sierra Mitchell, who hit five three-pointers en route to 21 points and a 10-point afternoon from freshman post player Chloe Lofstrom (FR/Armstrong, Iowa) (Armstrong, Iowa), helped lift the home team. Their play was just part of the story that led Morningside to improve their record to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the conference, though. Rodenburgh added a balanced seven-point, seven-rebound, four-assist contest; Sims added six points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals; and senior guard Grace Meyer (SR/Pomeroy, Iowa) (Pomeroy, Iowa) ended with six points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals, too.

The Mustangs conclude their pre-Christmas home slate Wednesday, Dec. 16. Tip-off against Dakota Wesleyan University is 6 p.m.