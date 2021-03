The Sioux City Bandits rode a huge second half to victory over the Sioux Empire Crusaders in their first action in nearly two years. After two touchdowns from backup QB Daniel Smith, starting QB Scott Jensen another to send the Bandits into the half with the lead. Then Jensen and Smith each thew for another touchdown as Sioux City got the win. Next up for the Bandits is an April 10 showdown with the Wichita Force at the Tyson Events Center.