Morningside softball ranked #1 by coaches in GPAC preseason poll

COURTESY: GPAC COMMUNICATIONS

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Morningside totaled 119 points and is the preseason coaches’ selection to win the 2020 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Softball Championship. The Mustangs tallied nine first place votes. Midland was picked second with 107 points and two first place votes, while Jamestown was third with 97 points and the final first place vote.

Morningside and Midland were the co-champions in the league last year with both teams going 18-4 in league play. Morningside was 30-13 overall, while Midland went 31-11. Morningside won the conference tournament by taking two of three games from Jamestown in the best of three final. Morningside and Midland both advanced to the 2019 NAIA Softball National Opening Round.

The GPAC softball season will once again consist of 22 games (11 doubleheaders).

The GPAC Postseason Tournament will feature two four-team tournaments (Seeds 1,4,5,8 and Seeds 2,3,6,7) (double elimination) on April 29-30 (Wednesday/Thursday) at the sites of the top two seeds. Then the two tournament winners will play on Saturday, May 2, in the Cypress Risk Management GPAC Championship (three game series) at the highest remaining seed.

Points were awarded on an 11-1 basis and coaches could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2020 GPAC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll: