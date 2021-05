GPAC Softball Tournament Wednesday, May 5 Results:

Concordia 5 – Doane 1

Morningside 6 – Mount Marty 5

Concordia 9 – Morningside 3

Jamestown 3 – Northwestern 2

Midland 3 – Briar Cliff 2

Jamestown 1 – Midland 0

Northwestern 4 – Briar Cliff 2

Thursday, May 6 Schedule:

Northwestern vs. Midland – noon

Jamestown vs winner of Northwestern/Midland – 2 p.m.

Doane vs Mount Marty – 10 a.m.

Morningside vs winner of Doane/Mount Marty – noon

Concordia vs Winner of Morningside vs. Doane/Mount Marty – 2 p.m.