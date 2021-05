SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Morningside Mustangs softball team is headed to the NAIA World Series with a bit of a chip on their shoulder.

Morningside entered the GPAC tournament as the #2 seed, but were eliminated after a pair of losses to Concordia on both the first and second day of play. That has helped to motivate the Mustangs as they prepare for the NAIA World Series as an at-large bid.

Morningside faces Hope International Monday at 1:00 in their pool play opener in Medford, Oregon.