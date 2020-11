Morningside needed all 60 minutes to beat Dordt in Sioux Center on Saturday, relying on a late interception to seal the deal. It was one of the closest games in the series between the schools, with a final score of 35-30 Morningside.

In Orange City, however, the Northwestern Red Raiders took control early and never looked back, taking a 22-0 lead into the halftime break and winning the game easily, 43-14.