SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside senior Ely Doble was named GPAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, scoring a career-high 37 points to go along with 13 rebounds in the team’s 99-75 win over Doane on Sunday.

This past week, Doble averaged 33 points and nine rebounds per game while shooting 75.7 percent from the field.

Image Courtesy: Morningside University Athletics