Morningside offensive coordinator Lucas Lueders leaving to take same position at D-II Central Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (March 3, 2020) – Central Missouri Mules Football and Coach Jim Svoboda have announced the hiring of Lucas Lueders as the new Offensive Coordinator. Lueders comes to Warrensburg after spending 10 years at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa.

“I am excited to announce that Lucas Lueders has been named Offensive Coordinator for the Mules football program,” said Coach Svoboda. “Lucas brings a wealth of experience and success to the Mules. For the past several years he has been the Offensive Coordinator and play caller for the Morningside Mustangs, an elite NAIA program and the 2018 and 2019 National Champions. Lucas is widely recognized as superb offensive coordinator and his squads have consistently ranked as the best in the nation. Lucas is a great fit for the Mules and I believe our offense will flourish under his leadership.”

Lueders has been the Offensive Coordinator for the Mustangs since 2013. He has also been the Morningside recruiting coordinator and their wide receivers coach. Under Lueders, the Mustangs have produced one of the most prolific offensive attacks in NAIA history along with National Championships in the last two seasons. Following the 2018 season, Lueders was named FootballScoop.com’s Coordinator of the Year.

The Mustangs have won 29 straight games with undefeated seasons in 2018 and 2019. This past season, the Mustangs scored 52.5 points per game and totaled 563.4 yards of offense per game, both leading the NAIA. Morningside quarterbacks threw for 327.4 yards per game with 54 touchdowns sa the most dynamic passing offense in the country. The Mustangs were the only team in the nation with a top-five passer and rusher this past season. Arnijae Ponder rushed for 134.6 yards per game and Joe Dolincheck threw for 307.4 yards per game.

Lueders’ and the Mustangs set national records in 2015 with 825 points, averaging 58.9 per game. In 2014 they set an NAIA record with 662.2 yards of total offense per game. In 2014 the Mustangs set a single-game record with 916 yards of offense in win against Hastings.

Morningside has led the NAIA in total offense each of the last four seasons and have been first or second in scoring offense each of the last two seasons. Three times Morningside had the only offense in the NAIA with 4,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards in the same season, accomplishing that in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

In his time at Morningside, Lueders has coached three National Players of the Year and 27 All-Americans. The Mustangs have gone 108-12 during his tenure with two national championships, three national championship appearances and nine conference championships.

Prior to his decade at Morningside, Lueders was both an offensive and defensive graduate assistant coach at St. Ambrose University. He got his coaching career started as a student assistant at his alma mater, Sterling, in 2008. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science from Sterling in 2008 with a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership from St. Ambrose in 2011.

Lueders was a two-way player for Sterling and a team captain as a senior when Sterling had their finest season in program history, going 8-2 in 2007.

Lueders is married to his wife, Megan. The couple has two sons Greysen and Davis.