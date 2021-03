SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - The Sioux City Bandits may have missed out on the 2020 season due to Covid-19, but they're more than ready to come back strong in 2021.

The team was only allowed to meet in person on March 19, but they're just excited to take the field again. The Bandits haven't released their final 24-man roster, with cuts still expected to be made over the next week.