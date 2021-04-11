Morningside, Northwestern, and Dordt all receive NAIA Football playoff berths

Three Siouxland GPAC teams will be competing the 2021 NAIA Football Playoffs: Morningside, Northwestern, and Dordt.

The Mustangs making the tournament was no surprise. They dominated all season long, never leaving the number one spot. They’ll be taking on Carroll out of Montana, a team that upset College of Idaho to get the automatic bid.

The Northwestern Red Raiders made the cut as an at-large bid. They were also expected to be in, as they were ranked in the Top Ten all season long, and their only loss of the season came to the Morningside Mustangs. They’ll be hosting the 11-seed: Dickinson State.

The Defenders eked their way into the playoffs as an at-large bid. They were one of the top teams in the NAIA, but they were on the bubble. The selection committee must have decided they were good enough to be in, as their only two losses on the season were to the Mustangs and the Red Raiders. They’ll be traveling to Des Moines to take on the two-seed: Grand View.

All three games kick off at 1pm on Saturday, April 17.