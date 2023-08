SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Morningside Mustangs announced Rulin Pederson as its new men’s wrestling head coach.

Pederson most recently served as the program’s head assistant coach. A Morningside alum, Pederson earned NAIA All-American honors in 2014 and 2015 while wrestling on two GPAC Dual Championship teams and one tournament championship squad for the Mustangs.

Image Courtesy: Morningside Mustangs