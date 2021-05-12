Morningside named GPAC All-Sports champion for second straight year

Sioux City, Iowa – For a second successive academic year and seventh time since 2011-12, Morningside College’s men’s and women’s athletic programs combined to earn the Great Plains Athletic Conference all-sports trophy. The announcement of the final 2020-21 standings was made Wednesday, May 11.

The Mustangs registered 110.5 points in the women’s sports competition and 93 in the men’s sports competition for the winning point total of 203.5. They bested second-place Concordia University by six points to claim the honor. Northwestern College (170.5), Doane University (163.5), and Midland University (149) rounded out the top five.

Morningside used five regular-season (football, men’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, and women’s tennis) championships along with six post-season top marks (women’s basketball, wrestling, competitive dance, women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s golf) to forge the point total. The 200-point-plus effort is the highest in the conference’s all-sport trophy history.

The complete all-sports trophy standings and point breakdowns can be seen at http://www.gpacsports.com/article/4913.php#.YJwe6ZM3mqB.